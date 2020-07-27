Durban paramedic loses his battle with Covid-19

Durban - A prominent Durban Emergency Medical Services (EMS) paramedic Basanth Mohan, aka Barry, who lost his fight against Covid-19, will be remembered for helping others, colleagues said. Mohan, 56, of Phoenix died on Saturday. His family declined to speak to the media. He had three children. Henry Landman, from Crisis Medical (Pty) Ltd, said Mohan’s loss will be felt in the industry. Mohan joined them four years ago as the training manager and Intermediate Life Support (ILS) practitioner. “He quickly became an integral part of the team, which he led with passion, commitment and selflessness, while quietly becoming a father figure to all. Barry’s passion for teaching and his dedication to emergency medical services was unmatched. With his memory in mind, and in his name, we will always be ready to help, always remember to smile,” said Landman.

Paramedic Gary Paul said Mohan was a father of EMS and a man who cared.

IPSS Medical Rescue spokesperson Paul Herbst said Covid-19 had taken an EMS legend.

“Barry’s passion for teaching and his unrelenting dedication to EMS was unrivalled. His dedication and willingness to help anyone and everyone through any situation made him a father figure in South African EMS,” said Herbst.

The Forum for Professional Nurse Leaders’ provincial branch also paid tribute, describing Mohan as an accomplished professional who trained many nurses as Basic Life Support instructors.

A former work colleague Valery Govender described Mohan as a front-line legend. Work colleague Kyle van Reenen said a day never went by that Mohan did not teach him something. Anthea Mauré Kiedo said Mohan pushed them to be the best version of themselves, always teaching them the importance of human life no matter the background.

Goolam Baghtiar Mohamed Ziaee said he put on his uniform yesterday with a heavy heart - mourning the loss of an EMS icon, a role model, a mentor, a friend, a colleague, a “father”.

Daily News