Durban parents delighted as Bright Future Special School officially opens

Durban parents came in their numbers to witness Bright Future Special School’s official opening on Tuesday in Newlands East, which started operating in February. Bright Future Special School cost about R140 million and caters for children with disabilities such as autism and speech difficulties. It has more than 400 pupils.

The school includes 21 classrooms and three multipurpose centres, a media centre, and a computer room. There are also two therapy suites, accommodation for both pupils and staff, and a combi court suitable for a variety of recreational activities. One of the parents, Ncamisile Xulu, from Inanda, who has a 15-year-old girl with autism who attends Bright Future Special School, said this was beyond their expectations and they were happy for their children. “This is very beautiful. We never expected such a high-quality school for our kids. As parents, we are very happy. You can tell from just looking at the school, that it is safe, well built, has enough space and it shows that our kids will get proper care,’’ said Xulu.

She added that since her child has been attending the school there has been a lot of improvement. ''She is now more playful, she has also developed a love for football,’’ she said. Nomathemba Ntombela, from uMlazi, has an 11-year-old child who suffers with speech difficulty. Ntombela said that what impressed her was the safety provided by the school.

“I’m so happy, especially for our kids. The school is very safe and that makes us comfortable as parents with our kids,’’ said Ntombela. She said that her little girl is now able to speak a few words. She is now also able to eat various foods such as cereal, which she did not eat before. She urged parents to accept their children’s conditions and take care of them.

KwaZulu-Natal Education MEC Mbali Frazer honoured the late principal, Sipho Nkosi, for his role and dedication during the official opening. It is alleged that Nkosi was gunned down inside his car on his way home in December last year. “As we celebrate the official opening of the state-of-the-art Bright Future Special School, we cannot help but remember and pay homage to the late principal and champion for the rights of people living with disabilities, Sipho Nkosi,’’ said Frazer.