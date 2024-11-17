Durban pipeline burst: DA urges investigation and immediate relief for residents

Durban — The Democratic Alliance in KwaZulu-Natal has called for an investigation into the Umgudulu (informal settlement) pipeline burst and temporary shelter for residents affected by the incident. The call was made by DA West Durban constituency head Marlaine Nair who called for an investigation into the cause of the burst and for the provincial Department of Human Settlements to provide temporary shelter to affected residents.

The central aqueduct on the M19 suddenly burst resulting in flooding and devastation in the settlement. Residents and motorists could see water gushing from the pipeline while on the M19 in Reservoir Hills on Saturday. The DA commended ward 23 councillor Alicia Kissoon who responded quickly, leading to Umgudulu lives being saved. Nair said Kissoon was the first on-site and immediately alerted municipal officials and the City’s Disaster Management department.

“Water officials responded by isolating the pipeline for repair which prevented a far worse outcome. Unfortunately, the disaster management teams only arrived several hours later,” Nair said. Nair said the ANC is to blame for turning a blind eye while residents built homes on the pipeline servitude, putting their lives at risk. “Besides failing to monitor or control the settlement expansion in this high-risk area, the municipality has also jeopardised the lives of these residents by neglecting to maintain the ageing infrastructure,” Nair said.

Nair said preliminary information suggests the burst aqueduct was a result of an inspection hole succumbing to pressure. “How much longer must vulnerable eThekwini residents suffer under an ANC government that does not care about them or put their safety and needs first?” Nair asked. Nair said the settlement was affected during the April 2022 floods and to date, had not received full relief from the incident.

“The municipality’s warning against building on pipeline servitude rings hollow when it has done little to prevent such encroachments,” Nair continued. “Simply cautioning residents without proactive enforcement or providing safer housing options is a gross abdication of responsibility. Moreover, the housing project currently under way, is insufficient to accommodate the rising number of residents that have set up home here.” Nair said the party demands two things:

A thorough investigation into the root cause of the pipeline failure and a report on the pipeline maintenance schedule. Urgent intervention by Human Settlements to provide temporary shelter for residents and permanent housing opportunities. “This disaster must serve as yet another wake-up call for the eThekwini Municipality. As the DA we have been for a long time calling for proper law enforcement, infrastructure maintenance and housing opportunities for residents. Residents deserve to live in a safe and dignified environment,” Nair said. “We will continue to fight on behalf of residents and hold the government to account.” The burst central aqueduct, which resulted in water gushing and flooding informal settlements in the vicinity of the M19 in Reservoir Hills, has been isolated. | eThekwini Municipality eThekwini Municipality spokesperson Gugu Sisilana said the burst was isolated and water was no longer gushing out of the pipe as seen in the viral video on social media.

She said a team from the City’s Water and Sanitation Unit was on site attending to the pipeline. “An assessment of the extent of the damage, in order to undertake the necessary repairs, is under way. This includes an investigation of what caused the burst,” Sisilana said. “The municipality’s emergency team is also conducting an assessment of the affected settlements to determine what assistance is required.

“The City cautions the public against building on water pipelines.” Sisilana explained that encroachment on pipeline servitudes poses a risk to human life and property, should the pipes burst. Additionally, it hampers the City’s ability to undertake maintenance on its underground infrastructure.

"The public must look out for marker poles painted in orange and yellow for bulk pipelines and blue only for reticulation pipelines," Sisilana said. "It is important to get building plans approved by the municipality."