Durban police stations close after staff test positive for Covid

DURBAN – THREE police stations have had to temporarily close in KZN after staff tested positive for Covid-19 this week, with Durban Central being the latest. Police spokesperson Jay Naicker said the Durban Central Police station building would be decontaminated today and they expected services to resume normally as of tomorrow. He explained a staffer had tested positive at the Community Service Centre (CSC). “The CSC will now operate at a separate office behind the main CSC, and also near the main gate where a gazebo is placed for minor services at Durban Central SAPS which is not far from the community service centre. To access the station, the community can call 10111 or Durban Central Joc 031 325 4217 for all emergencies and complaints which will be attended to accordingly,” he said. Naicker said the telephone lines at 031 325 4281 Durban Central CSC would not be accessible for the duration of the closure. However, service delivery would not be hampered.

“The building will be decontaminated on Friday, and services will resume normally on Saturday. The SAPS management apologises for any inconvenience that may arise from this. The Station Commander Colonel Parumasur can also be contacted on 031 325 4225,” Naicker said.

After being closed for decontamination following two of its staff testing positive on Wednesday, the oThongathi police station was now open.

“During the closure, the community service centre operated from the Victim Empowerment Centre at the bottom of the station premises for convenience of its communities,” said Naicker.

He said the Hammarsdale SAPS, after closing temporarily on Wednesday, would be decontaminated in due course.

“The community service centre will now operate from the Hammarsdale Park home at Hammarsdale court premises next to the station premises for convenience of its communities. To access the station, the community can call 079 500 0581.

The buildings will be decontaminated in due course thereafter services will resume normally. The factual report and decontamination request have been forwarded to the relevant offices.”

Naicker also said on Wednesday Wembezi SAPS temporarily closed due to an officer testing positive for Covid-19.

“The building will be decontaminated in due course thereafter services will resume normally at the station as soon as decontamination is done. The SAPS Management apologises for any inconvenience that may arise from this.”

This week the Hillcrest police station opened after decontamination on Monday after closing on Sunday.

In July, the Hillcrest police station closed temporarily as three of its members tested positive for Covid-19.

On Sunday, the Malvern police station also had to close due to several cases among some of its staff.

