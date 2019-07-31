Education MEC Kwazi Mshengu. Picture: File

Durban - Pupils at a Bluff, Durban, school who claimed a teacher sexually assaulted them cried with happiness on Tuesday on hearing news of his suspension pending investigations. Learning of the allegations, Education MEC Kwazi Mshengu dispatched senior officials to the school to gather details and investigate the matter.

“We view all allegations of sexual misconduct extremely seriously and will investigate all allegations rigorously,” he said.

“We’d like to appeal to the complainants to avail themselves to provide any necessary evidence during the investigation,’’ he added.

A Grade 11 pupil who said the teacher touched her breasts cried in happiness.

“I’m so happy, I can’t explain it. I’m happy that he’ll be gone,’’ she said.

Another pupil said she was happy that justice would be served and the school could return to normal.

The pupils said they wanted the school to run smoothly now that the investigation was set to begin.

The school was rocked by protests after a number of pupils came forward with sexual assault allegations against the teacher.

The whistle-blower behind a tweet about the allegations, which went viral and caught the attention of Mshengu, said she hoped that justice would be served.

“I’m happy the teacher has been suspended. I didn’t like the fact that the school was allowing him to teach, excluding only one class. I hope they investigate thoroughly,” she said.

A parent said the pupils were violated and no one took action until they started protesting, at which point they were told they were looking for attention and were lying.

The woman pleaded with parents to listen to their children and talk to them. “The reason there are so many rape cases and suicides in the country is because no one listens to children,” she said.

The pupils previously said they were furious at comments by community members who claimed they were lying.

