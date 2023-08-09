Durban pupils shine at international performing competition

Durban — Go!Durban Academy students will return on Wednesday afternoon from Los Angeles following a significant victory clinched at the World Championship of the Performing Arts held in the United States. eThekwini Municipality Mayor Councillor Mxolisi Kaunda, joined by members of the City’s Executive Committee, will welcome the young performers home.

In May, the team performed at the eThekwini State of the City Address. They proudly return home with 51 gold medals and 18 silver medals after competing against participants from 70 countries. Go!Durban Academy students made of pupils from different schools including Mqhawe High School, JG Zuma High School, Northmead Secondary School, Crystal Point Secondary, and Mvaba High School won two categories at the World Championship of the Performing Arts held in Los Angeles recently. Supplied The team won the Senior Grand Champions of the World for Group Vocal 2023 and the Senior Grand Champions of the World for Group Dance 2023 categories.

The young stars come from different schools, including Mqhawe High School, JG Zuma High School, Northmead Secondary School, Crystal Point Secondary, and Mvaba High School. The GO!Durban Academy unearths and nurtures talent from the City's most vulnerable communities, providing them with tools that foster confident, authentic, creative, and environmentally aware future leaders. On its Facebook Page, the Academy says it believes that dance coaching is an essential component of performing arts training.

"Along with vocal and acting coaching, these three pillars form a solid foundation for our students. We love the performing arts! The combination of dancing, acting, and singing creates a breathtaking musical theatre performance. Students are exposed to various dance styles, strengthening their dance ability and enabling them to perform many styles in the future. "With every new routine, our students are growing beyond their comfort zone. We're so proud of their progress and willingness to try new things. We're honoured to have the best job in the world - coaching Durban's finest young talent to be excellent performers! They truly are South Africa's rising stars, and we are incredibly proud of each one of them," says the academy.