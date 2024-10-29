Durban rallies for Palestine as international legal battle intensifies

Durban — As the situation in the Middle East deteriorates, South Africa is witnessing a growing wave of protests aimed at raising awareness about the plight of Palestinians amid violent clashes between Israel and Hamas. Reports indicate that since October 2023, more than 40 000 people, including women and children, have tragically lost their lives in the ongoing conflict, a staggering loss that has reverberated across the globe.

Amid the feuding, in solidarity with Palestinian causes, the KZN Palestine Solidarity Forum, and the South African Palestine Movement (SAPM), have initiated the #FridaysForPalestine marches. Representatives from the KZN Palestine Solidarity Forum have voiced their concerns about Palestinians’ historical and current struggles. Saydoon Sayed, from the forum, told the Daily News, "The Israeli-Palestinian conflict has been ongoing for decades, with Palestinians facing occupation, displacement, and systemic oppression.”

In response, activists and supporters worldwide have mobilised to amplify Palestinian voices and advocate for their rights. These protests, held every Friday in various regions of KwaZulu-Natal, seek to shed light on the significance of Palestinian rights, calling attention to issues such as occupation, settlement expansion, and refugee rights. Raising awareness about Palestinian issues such as occupation and refugee rights.

Mobilising international support for Palestinian freedom and human rights.

Encouraging activism through social media and community events.

Sharing personal stories and fostering solidarity. As protests in Durban and other cities, including Cape Town unfold, attention is also firmly focused on the legal arena.

The Minister of International Relations and Cooperation, Ronald Lamola said: “We call for an immediate end to this devastating war that has seen many killed and for urgent humanitarian aid for civilians in Gaza.” South African lawyers are working to compile evidence intended to substantiate claims that Israel is guilty of genocide against the Palestinian people. The submission’s deadline at the International Court of Justice (ICJ) is drawing near, with legal teams attempting to establish a direct link between escalating violence and statements made by Israeli officials.

Ambassador Vusimuzi Madonsela, South Africa's representative to the Hague, explained that the legal team believes their "comprehensive documentation is compelling" he said during his interview with the SABC. "You've got to focus on what you have," as they aim to highlight the mass casualties in Gaza since the onset of the conflict. Several legal experts have underscored the challenges associated with proving genocidal intent, a feat described as "nearly unprovable."

Despite these hurdles, South African legal representatives, including SC Thembeka Ngcukaitobi, have claimed that the evidence they have amassed should suffice to demonstrate “Israel's intent and culpability”. President Cyril Ramaphosa has expressed confidence in the case, stating, "We believe the world cannot stand by and watch the slaughtering of innocent people continuing." The submission not only aims to impact Israel’s policies but also seeks to reshape international response to state-sanctioned violence.

As pro-Palestinian protests gain momentum worldwide, the spotlight on South Africa’s legal action at the ICJ represents a potentially transformative moment in international law. Should the court affirm the allegations, it would set a landmark precedent for how genocide is addressed on a global scale. Meawhile, the South African Zionist Federation (SAZF) issued a statement denouncing the South African government’s submission against Israel at the World Court. It described the genocide charges, first lodged in December last year, as baseless and said it “trivialises genuine cases of genocide throughout history”. The SAZF described Israel’s yearlong campaign against Hamas as “defensive operations” and in reaction to Hamas’s massacre of over 1 200 Israeli civilians and the kidnapping of 250 others, including children and the elderly.