Durban ratepayers react to SA Cabinet

Durban — Ratepayers in Durban reacted to the announcement of South Africa’s new Cabinet. The Cabinet – which consists of 32 ministers and 43 deputy ministers and several parties that form part of the Government of National Unity (GNU) – was announced by President Cyril Ramaphosa on Sunday evening. Bluff Ratepayers and Residents’ Association vice-chairperson Allison Schoeman questioned the qualifications of some ministers and were concerned that they wouldn’t be able to address the various challenges of KwaZulu-Natal.

She said: “It is alarming that political leaders, despite lacking relevant experience, assume they can manage portfolios that directly impact the lives of millions of South Africans. This system is not only flawed but also dangerous, as it undermines the professional expertise required to drive meaningful change and improvement in these sectors.” She added that it was disheartening to observe that certain political parties, which assured the electorate during their campaigns that they would appoint the right person for the job, have now placed themselves in positions for which they are not qualified. “The lack of qualifications among ministers is likely to result in increased costs for South African citizens, as inefficiencies and mismanagement will inevitably arise from on-the-job training at such a high level. South Africa simply cannot afford to allow individuals to gain experience at the expense of the nation’s progress and stability,” she said.

She concluded by saying that legislative intervention was crucial to mitigate the risks associated with unqualified ministerial appointments. “We urge all political leaders to prioritise the well-being of South Africans by committing to appointing individuals with the necessary qualifications and experience to their respective portfolios,” said Schoeman. Westville Ratepayers’ Association chairperson Asad Gaffar said the Cabinet was nothing to shout about. “What is left to be seen is if this new government has the will to make the changes required that will benefit all.”

eThekwini Ratepayers and Residents Association (Erra) president Ish Prahladh said that despite it being early days, he noticed some positive changes and that the Erra will keep an eye on developments. He said that he hoped they will be included in the eThekwini Municipality’s plans since they are the mother body of all ratepayer associations in eThekwini. He also responded to news of the Section 154 intervention in eThekwini. “This is positive, especially since you have two senior government veterans who have inspiring track records – Dr Mike Sutcliffe and Dr Cassius Lubisi.”