Durban ready to host World Table Tennis Championships

Durban – South Africa’s “playground” city will be hosting the 57th World Table Tennis Championships finals later this month. eThekwini Municipality communications head Lindiwe Khuzwayo said the City of Durban is thrilled to be hosting the 2023 International Table Tennis Federation (ITTF) event.

Set to take place from May 20 to 28 at the city’s Inkosi Albert Luthuli International Convention Centre (Durban ICC), it will be the first time the event has been held in Africa since the 1939 championships held in Egypt. KZN Department of Sport and Recreation communications director Thabo Mofokeng said all preparations for the event had been finalised, and they were now looking forward to the big day arriving. The event involves 128 of the world’s top singles players and 64 doubles pairs competing for five coveted singles and doubles crowns. According to its sponsor, the championships will reach an international audience of 500 million fans across TV and digital platforms.

Mofokeng said the event is expected to provide a major boost to the city and province’s tourism and hospitality sector. The department was staging build-up events around the province in order to create more awareness, including a table tennis competition on May 6 involving local schools. “We are aware that table tennis is not played or known by most members of [South African] society, so by staging such events from a school level to a community level, the game is likely to become popular and people out there will start teaching and educating each other around the sport,” he said.

From May 20 to 28, Durban will host the ITTF World Table Tennis Championships. Picture: File/ iol In an earlier-issued statement, the department said the event would prove an exciting experience for all involved. “Players and fans alike can look forward to an experience like no other. The rich and vibrant culture of South Africa will add a new and thrilling dimension to the tournament. Durban will be a sensory feast.” In addition to top-notch table tennis action, players and fans will also be able to get a taste of the local culture, traditions and atmosphere.

The ITTF says the event is not just about delivering a world-class competition, but also part of its continual efforts to develop and spread the game world wide. South African Table Tennis Board director of communications Craig Meyer said his organisation was committed to getting more people involved in the sport, adding that Durban was ready to welcome the world with open arms. “Whether you are a seasoned player or just a fan of the sport, this... is the perfect time to start planning your trip to South Africa. Get ready and join us in celebrating this historic moment for table tennis.