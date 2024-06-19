Durban teen sings the right notes and is set to compete internationally

Durban youngster Isabella Coetzee aims to hit all the right notes as she prepares to sing at the World Championships of Performing Arts (WCOPA) later this month. WCOPA, in its 27th edition, involves singers, dancers, jugglers and various other artists from across 70 countries.

Isabella, 14, who attends Thomas More College, said she was over the moon and extremely proud of herself following her selection. “I am proud of this achievement and for the opportunity to represent South Africa. The selection surprised me a lot because I didn’t think I’d make it into the South African Championship of Performing Arts (SACOPA), so achieving that and then the World Championships was the best feeling.” Isabella shared that although she is competing internationally for the first time, she will draw on her experiences at the provincial and national levels.

She participated at the KwaZulu-Natal champs to qualify for the SA champs which were held in Rustenburg last year. “My WCOPA expectations are to enjoy the experience, have fun, do my best and hopefully that will get me to the showcasing event,” she said. Isabella performed during the South African Championship of Performing Arts (SACOPA) in the Broadway category, in October 2023. Picture: Supplied Isabella will participate in three singing categories, namely rap, country and Broadway.

To prepare, she said she practises every day and also used the KZN championships to further prepare her songs. “I have been told that I have been performing at home as soon as I could talk. I focus on singing rather than other forms of performing arts because singing takes up all my time and I enjoy the excitement that singing brings me.” Other than singing, Isabella has been horse riding for eight years. She said this hobby is a stress reliever during difficult times and when she is not at singing lessons or performances.

She said that before performing, she focuses on “getting my strength from my coach, Amber Leigh Ryan. We do breathing exercises together and try not to focus on the noise and distractions around us.” She concluded by saying she remembers to have fun and do her best. WhatsApp your views on this story at 071 485 7995.