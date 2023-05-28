Durban Tourism invites event organisers to market City

Durban — Durban Tourism has invited event organisers in and around eThekwini to partner with eThekwini Municipality to market Durban, and showcase what the city has to offer tourists. eThekwini Municipality’s destination marketing department, Durban Tourism, has issued a call to event organisers to submit their destination promotion proposals and applications, for the period between July 1, 2023, and June 30, 2024.

The municipality encouraged partnerships with event organisers for event occurrences that enhance the city’s drive, in order to position Durban as an events destination of choice, and promote tourism offerings in and around Durban. EThekwini Municipality said the applications would close on June 19, at 10am. Durban Tourism Deputy Head of Department Winile Mntungwa said the City aimed at strategically positioning Durban as a preferred premium leisure and business travel destination to host world-class leisure, business, and sporting events. Mntungwa said this would help attract domestic and international visitors to eThekwini.

“This is in line with the objectives of eThekwini Municipality’s Integrated Development Plan (IDP), plan two. “These are amplified in the destination promotion agenda through events partnerships and hosting, and further unpacked in Durban’s Visitor Marketing Strategy, which was approved by council in October 2022,” she said. The glittering sky night lights of the Durban CBD and its warm beaches are some of the attractions that always make visitors flock to Durban. Picture: Supplied Mntungwa stated that the process of inviting destination promotion proposals from event organisers will enable Durban Tourism to implement the City’s destination promotion and marketing through: