Durban woman found raped and stabbed

Durban - Police are investigating the alleged rape and stabbing of a Phoenix woman who was taken to hospital on Monday afternoon. Spokesperson for security company KZN VIP Glen Naidoo said that a Longcroft resident contacted KZN VIP for assistance. This was after she had found a young lady brutally stabbed and raped. “VIP Response units assisted by cordoning the area and sending medical staff to assist.” A Durban woman was found brutally stabbed and allegedly raped in Phoenix on Monday. Picture: KZN VIP Protection Services “The crime scene was then handed over to the police. Anyone with any information is asked to contact the Trio crimes unit at SAPS Phoenix,” said Naidoo.

He said the woman who found the victim stayed by her side until help arrived.

“Thank you to the resident who stayed and comforted the victim until she was taken away by medics for further treatment. Also ALS Vinoth and his EMRS team for assisting as well as SAPS for their quick response”.

More information on the incident was yet to be provided by police to the media on Tuesday.

Just two weeks ago another Durban woman was found on the side of the N2 after she was allegedly repeatedly raped at gunpoint by a taxi driver and his conductor.

The 25-year-old woman reported that she was raped and during the ordeal was afraid to tell the prepretrators she was HIV positive because she feared they would shoot her.

According to police the woman alleged that she stopped a taxi near the Moses Mabhida Stadium as she was headed to KwaDukuza.

“While the taxi was on the N2 Sibaya turn off, the conductor covered her mouth while the taxi driver pointed a firearm at the victim. The victim was then raped by the suspects who left her on the side of the road. The circumstances surrounding the incident are being investigated a case of rape was opened at Verulam SAPS and will be transferred to the Phoenix FCS,” said Captain Nqobile Gwala.

