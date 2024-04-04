Durban’s Joshua “The Bull“ Chetty emerged victorious at Africa’s biggest wrestling event, WrestleMonster 6. The event took place last weekend in Nelson Mandela Bay and saw an international clash between South Africa and the United Kingdom.

“The Bull“ – who fights under the World Association of Wrestling South Africa (WAWSA) – was up against El Bandolero, who represented the World Association of Wrestling United Kingdom (WAW UK). He said that going against such an experienced wrestler was definitely a challenge. Chetty said, “El Bandolero is a very experienced wrestler and has wrestled around the world. This was a major win for me and the biggest match of my career.” Joshua ‘The Bull’ Chetty (left) with World Association of Wrestling South Africa (WAWSA) World Heavyweight Champion Mr Wrestling. | Supplied Chetty said he ended the match with a brogue kick – a move synonymous with World Wrestling Entertainment’s (WWE’s) Sheamus.

He added that he usually finishes people with “the spear” – which is synonymous with WWE superstars such as Goldberg, Edge and Roman Reigns, but he opted for the brogue kick as it is very effective in taking out opponents. “How I began using the brogue kick was in 2011 when I was studying the Japanese style of wrestling and learning the different kicks and the strong style of ‘puroresu’. So I picked up the brogue kick as one of my moves. “It was an amazing experience as it was my first time fighting an international wrestler, who’s not based in SA. I had to train extra hard. It was an honour to represent South Africa and not just representing my hometown, but my country. But I did it all by God's grace,” he said.

He said that this year’s WrestleMonster had a theme – SA vs UK – and that it was sparked due to a recent feud between a wrestler from his organisation and an international wrestler. Following his win, Chetty said he is looking forward to winning more championships and awards and climbing up the ladder to cement his wrestling legacy. This win continues his upward trajectory following his triumph at the Arnold Classic Africa last year.