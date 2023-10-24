DUT addresses crime around its campuses, including car thefts

Durban — The Durban University of Technology (DUT) activated its first Crime Awareness Week programme on Monday at the Steve Biko Campus in partnership with the Berea SAPS, eThekwini Safer Cities and the South and North Beach Taxi Association. The programme, headed by DUT Protection Services, is aimed at raising awareness about crime prevention and safety measures within the DUT community, and to educate and empower the university community and the broader public about safety and security.

This initiative will last until Friday. It was launched at the Ritson Campus in Durban and will also be activated at the Indumiso Campus in the Midlands. DUT Protection Services head of operations Melusi Mhlongo said: “There is an ongoing crime on our campuses, cars are being stolen, students get robbed of their belongings and during the registration period you will find certain individuals outside DUT premises pretending to be representing the institution and defrauding students. “This is not only a DUT concern, it happens to all universities. So I warn everyone, especially students, to stay vigilant and avoid being the target of such crime.’’

DUT Protection Services director Relibile Mofokeng said they wanted to come up with different methods to combat crime on DUT campuses. “This is part of our duty as a protection service to ensure that we create safer space within the DUT by partnering with internal and external stakeholders, including eThekwini Municipality. This initiative will continue until next year during the registration period,” said Mofokeng. Berea SAPS communication officer Captain PN Naidoo said DUT’s initiative was also the police’s concern and fighting crime was everyone’s duty.

“We need to fight crime by partnering with all stakeholders,’’ he said. Speaking on behalf of South and North Beach Taxi Association in Durban central, Marcel Coughlan said students were their main customers. “Most students here use our taxis every day, hence we felt the need to also take part in this programme, to protect students when they use our taxis. They are the ones that support our business. Without them, our business would not survive. So we must give support to them,’’ said Coughlan.

EThekwini Safer City field administrator Abongile Mbangatho, speaking with students, said safety was everyone’s responsibility. “The SAPS play their role, but also we, as a crime prevention department, all stakeholders and members of the communities, including students, need to play our part.” WhatsApp your views on this story to 071 485 7995.