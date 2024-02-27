DUT says online learning will continue until further notice

Durban — The Durban University of Technology (DUT) says it will continue to host online classes until issues affecting students and the National Student Financial Aid Scheme (NSFAS) have been resolved. The senior director of corporate affairs at the university, Alan Khan, said according to the feedback they received, the primary issue of the protest action last week was related to some NSFAS student beneficiaries not receiving their allowances.

He said that they were making efforts to address the issue. “The university assures students and staff that there is daily engagement with NSFAS to try to resolve matters. The university is also regularly updating and engaging with the SRC, who have publicly condemned the disruption of lectures,” said Khan. On Friday, the Executive Management Committee (EMC) and Senate Executive Committee (Senex) met to discuss the upsurge in violent protests.

“Due to threats against the safety and well-being of our students and staff, EMC-Senex decided to implement interim online teaching and learning, until further notice.” Khan said that the cost of the damage had not been fully assessed. This comes after scores of students from the institution’s Durban campuses, including Steve Biko, ML Sultan, Ritson and City, embarked on violent protests on Wednesday last week.

In footage that has gone viral on social media, students (mostly dressed in EFF regalia) could be seen stampeding on to campuses and hurling rocks at buildings and campus security guards. EFF Student Command DUT convenor Sibusiso Ngubane said they were plagued by the inability to appeal against the institution’s G17 rule, for the students who passed their courses, registered students not being allocated accommodation due to not having received their NSFAS allowances, a demand in the extension of the registration period, and eligible students not receiving their allowances on time. When reached for their stance on the matter, the NSFAS acknowledged receipt of the enquiry and committed to reverting by close of business on Wednesday.