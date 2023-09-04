DUT scientists confirm Durban’s water is safe for consumption

Durban — Scientists at the Durban University of Technology (DUT) have confirmed Durban’s tap water is safe for consumption. DUT’s award-winning scientists at the Institute for Water and Wastewater Technology (IWWT) conducted their latest independent, quarterly analysis of tap water in the eThekwini Metro area.

The results were released on September 1, and they verified that, at the time of testing, Durban’s tap water was safe to consume. “Samples were collected on Wednesday, August 30, 2023, from various areas within the eThekwini Municipality, encompassing the northern, southern and western parts of the metro,” said IWWT director Professor Faizal Bux. He said the collection process was meticulously executed by the researchers adhering to a stringent chain of custody protocols.

Map showing areas where water samples were collected in the Durban region. | DUT. “The analysis followed standard microbiological water quality assessment procedures, as outlined in SANS 241 (South African National Standards) and included tap water samples obtained from households in the region. Importantly, the areas tested had a consistent supply of water during the sampling period,” said Bux. He said the eagerly awaited results of the analysis, which are of significant interest to the public, had revealed an absence of the Escherichia coli (E. coli) bacteria in the water samples that were tested. “This discovery was crucial, as E. coli is a bacterium that is often used as an indicator of potential contamination, especially of faecal origin, in water sources,” stated Bux.

He said that the findings showed that the water samples satisfied the microbiological water quality standards at the time of sampling. “It is essential to emphasise this analysis was conducted solely in the interest of public safety and it was not commissioned by any specific organisation or entity,” Bux added. He said the findings provide residents of the eThekwini Metro area with assurance regarding the safety of their tap water supply.

“Clean and safe water is vital for public health and this quarterly, independent analysis, serves as a testament to the commitment of the Institute for Water and Wastewater Technology at DUT to ensuring the public’s awareness of the quality and safety of the region’s water resources, Bux said. Tabling confirming the results of the water analysis. | DUT. Two weeks ago, the eThekwini Municipality reported a research study had confirmed eThekwini’s tap water was among the safest to drink in South Africa. The municipality said the research investigation conducted by News24 and Netwerk24 journalists, funded by Truth First, a central lab partner and a network of laboratories all over the country, revealedwater turbidity levels in eThekwini were at an acceptable level.

Mayor Mxolisi Kaunda said the independent research study indicated the eThekwini Municipality was meeting the service delivery needs of its people. “From a quality-of-life perspective and in line with our vision of being the most caring and liveable city, we pride ourselves on the quality of potable water we supply to our residents. We are proud that an independent team has confirmed what we have always been saying, that our tap water is safe to drink and that it is of high quality. We will continue regularly testing our water at our accredited laboratories to ensure that it continues to meet the stringent quality standards for tap water,” Kaunda said. WhatsApp your views on this story at 071 485 7995.