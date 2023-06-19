DUT SRC’s pad distribution initiative removes one of the barriers to learning

Durban — The Durban University of Technology (DUT) Student Representative Council (SRC) has started its Pad A Girl Drive initiative at Indumiso campus in Pietermaritzburg. SRC secretary-general Joyful Gcabashe said the Pad A Girl Drive is a sanitary pad initiative that seeks to bridge the gap and speaks to the fact that sex is optional, but menstruation comes naturally to women.

Gcabashe said that through the initiative the SRC distributed sanitary pads and gave out condoms. Additionally, there were hamper giveaways to students who answered questions related to the DUT Envision2030 strategy. Gcabashe also said that the aim of the Pad A Girl Drive initiative was to make female students feel more comfortable during their menstrual periods and to not miss classes due to a lack of sanitary pads. The SRC wants every student to have access to sanitary pads, despite their financial background. They saw it fit to intervene with this initiative because they believe that students should not be hindered by circumstances out of their control and feel strongly that no student should miss out on academics due to human nature.

Durban University of Technology SRC projects officer (Pietermaritzburg) Zwakele Mkhize and deputy president Thandolwethu April handing out sanitary pads and condoms to students. Picture: Supplied Gcabashe said the SRC plans to hold the Pad A Girl Drive monthly, however, they realised that sponsorship would be the determining factor if the initiative was to continue into 2024. The campaign goes hand in hand with DUT’s Envision2030 stewardship perspective because the SRC feels the genuine responsibility of taking care of its people. “Our main aim is to assist students in need, the students who cannot afford to buy themselves sanitary pads but need them,” Gcabashe said.

There are other key programmes that the SRC is working on, such as the students as champions of DUT values and principles as well as the official launch of the Masifunde Sonke Campaign. This campaign will address historical student debt, with the SRC using available resources to lobby convocation and the alumni of the institution to assist in paying the historical debt that students are burdened with, so they can gain access to their qualifications and help emancipate the communities that they come from.