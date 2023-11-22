DUT student hopes her achievement will open doors

Durban — A Durban University of Technology student who won an award for her research presentation at the 10th International Conference on Social Sciences (ICOSS) hopes that the recognition will open doors. Zizipho Noqazo, 27, received the Best Presenter Award for delivering research that focused on addressing critical global challenges and contributing to sustainable development in Bangkok, Thailand.

The public relations and communications student was among 80 students from more than 15 international countries which participated at the event. Noqazo’s presentation was titled: “The Uptake of Digital Marketing by Rural Communities in Flagstaff, South Africa”. Speaking to the Daily News, she said she is excited and hopes the award will open doors for her in the public relations space.

“I believe the the recognition will open doors for me locally and internationally, and do see myself making a mark in the industry. The aim of my study was to determine the uptake of digital marketing by consumers in rural areas of Flagstaff, a place where I was born and brought up. And to have my work presented on such a huge platform and appreciated was validating. It was truly a dream realised,” she explained. Natashya Kodituwakku, the conference secretariat, congratulated Noqazo on her outstanding achievements and expressed how the DUT student had impressed the international audience with her insightful research and dynamic presentation. “Her contributions to the field of social studies were exceptional, sparking thought-provoking discussions among attendees from around the world. We hope to see her and more of your faculty members at our future conferences,” said Kodituwakku.

Noqazo explained that her supervisor, Dr Elvis Madondo, was the one who told her about the conference. He helped her to register so she could present virtually. “I could not have achieved this without the guidance and support of my supervisor, Dr Madondo,” she stressed.

Madondo was all smiles upon hearing the news of his student's accolade. "I would like to further congratulate my student Ms Noqazo for winning this award. Nothing comes on its own. You worked for it, and it will work for you. Continue to work hard and go beyond the usual sky limit. The ladder has more steps, keep climbing, girl," he said.