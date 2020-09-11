DUT suspends in person lectures after low student turnout

Durban - The Durban University of Technology (DUT) has suspended in person lectures after the majority of its students did not turn up for lectures at its campus out of fear of contracting Covid-19. The low turnout of students in classrooms and lecture theatres has forced the institution to move all their lectures online. This, despite the fact that 66% of students were allowed back on campus under level two of the lockdown regulations. “The reason for this seems to be largely related to concerns pertaining to the Covid-19 pandemic and more familiarity and flexibility with blended / online learning,” DUT said in a statement. In the statement to students on Thursday, DUT said their analysis, most students preferred blended online learning than attending physical lectures on campus.

“In view of the apparent low numbers of attendance at mask-to-mask lectures, consideration must be given to managing the situation appropriately so that the university does not over-extend its resources by spending funds on the incorrect assumption that all students who were authorised to return under the revised lockdown regulations have done or intend doing so.”

Face-to-face lectures were suspended indefinitely except for practical and laboratory work the university said while essential academic support facilities like libraries and computer rooms will remain open.

The university said 90 per cent of their students have been active on their online learning platforms where lectures will continue.

In a separate audit, DUT’s Student Housing Department reported that all their student residences had WiFi signal but there were some with poor strength that needed to be upgraded.

“The university will inform all landlords of out-sourced residences that if students living in the outsourced residences experience WiFi challenges as a result of poor connectivity, those students will be given mobile data and the costs will be deducted from the landlord’s account,” said DUT in a statement.

Daily News