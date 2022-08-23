East Coast Radio and Gift of the Givers help rebuild KZN primary school

Durban — East Coast Radio in partnership with Gift of the Givers raised more than R6.7 million for the KwaZulu-Natal floods initiative, and a primary school in Newlands East was among the beneficiaries. The rebuilt Dr Macken Mistry Primary School, which was badly hit by the April floods, was handed over on the weekend.

Darren Maule, who hosts the ECR breakfast show, said Gift of the Givers had a huge impact on the sustainability and growth of the school. “Through this initiative, the school is ready to welcome close to a thousand pupils back into the school. “I did not think it was going to be renewed, but this is an amazing thing to witness,” he said.

He said the children who come from the harshest-hit places were going to have a newly built school and they did not need to travel far now. School principal NB Sukool recalling how extensive the flood damage was. “Seeing the school alive like this felt surreal because we did not think it could be salvaged. “The floods wasted away all the doors and windows, there was mud all over the school. It took us five weeks to do a whole clean-up and it was a team effort,” Sukool said.

KZN co-ordinator for Gift of the Givers, Hlengiwe Nkwanyana, said they decided to intervene after the school requested help. She said as the school was among the damaged areas, they decided to help. “The school infrastructure was completely damaged by flooding. The school was in dire need of a helping hand. Gift of the Givers in partnership with East Coast Radio assisted the school to restore faith and dignity to the school and the learners,” she said. Altacon Projects was hailed for coming on board and assisting with the repairs at the school.

