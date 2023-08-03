East Coast Radio ‘bugs’ KZN with an intriguing listener competition

Durban — Get ready to embark on an audio adventure with East Coast Radio’s (ECR’s) exciting new ‘Bugged’ station promotion. ECR officially launched ‘Bugged’ on July 31. Five microphones have been discreetly placed in various locations across KwaZulu-Natal.

Over the course of four weeks, starting from July 31, the station will challenge listeners to put their ears to the test and guess the hidden sound and location to stand a chance to win a share of the R125 000 cash prize. Listeners will need to tune in daily for clues that will help them pinpoint where the bug is hidden. Additionally, radio presenters will visit some of the locations, providing clues to help listeners guess the correct sound. “Bugged” follows the success of ECR’s brand campaign, “Here With You”, in March. The campaign served as a reminder to listeners and the community that ECR will remain by their side through the good and the bad times. The “Bugged” promotion is set to capture the very essence of what it means to be “Here with You” by demonstrating an unwavering presence throughout KZN.

Get ready for an adventurous experience! To enter the “Bugged” promotion, simply WhatsApp the word Bug to 061 700 0800 and follow the prompts. Terms and conditions apply. Entries close on August 25. Stay tuned to East Coast Radio to take part in this exciting journey of sound and discovery! Listen via the ECR App (iOS/ Android) or on www.ecr.co.za/shows/ listen-live. You can also listen via DStv channel 836.