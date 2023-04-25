East Coast Radio’s Big Walk is back after two-year absence

Durban – East Coast Radio’s Big Walk will return in June after a two-year absence due to the Covid-19 pandemic. The station’s managing director, Boni Mchunu, said she is thrilled that the family-friendly event is back. The event will be sponsored by Suncoast for the next three years. Mchunu said the partnership with Suncoast is a natural fit, not only because of the long-standing relationship enjoyed between two of KwaZulu-Natal’s biggest brands, but also because Suncoast is a key role-player within the Durban precinct and forms part of the walk route.

“For over 20 years, Suncoast has been a popular destination on the Durban beachfront, offering entertainment to locals and tourists alike. The Big Walk will be returning on June 18,” said Mchunu. Mchunu said the theme for this year's event is “Here with you, every step of the way”, which underscores East Coast Radio and Suncoast’s commitment to the KZN community. “The Big Walk aims to bring families and friends together to create memorable experiences. The event will start at uShaka Marine World, continue past Suncoast and end at Moses Mabhida (People’s Park). Participants can choose between the 5km and 10km routes and can purchase tickets online at www.ecr.co.za or www.suncoastcasino.co.za,” said Mchunu.

Moreover, Mchunu said they are delighted to have contributed to the rebuilding and sustenance of KZN during the challenging times over the past three years. She said they believe that the return of the Big Walk will foster unity and encourage attendees from all corners of the province. “We look forward to seeing KZN families walking the most beautiful promenade with us,” said Mchunu. Suncoast director of operations and complex general manager Adam MacIntyre expressed his enthusiasm for the partnership with the event. “We are thrilled to be a part of KZN’s biggest family walk. At Suncoast, the event epitomises a sense of community and belonging which supports Suncoast’s vision of being Durban’s most loved entertainment destination. We are looking forward to a fun-filled day.”