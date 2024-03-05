ECR and Mancosa collaborate to ignite entrepreneurial spirit

Durban — East Coast Radio (ECR) said it has partnered with Mancosa to empower and motivate business professionals and aspiring entrepreneurs to forge ahead in pursuit of their future goals. The partnership, a Business Breakfast centred around the theme “From Dreams to Legacy”, will be held on April 11 at the Durban ICC.

ECR acting managing director Mzuvele Mthethwa said they were excited to collaborate with Mancosa once again “for this impactful business event, contributing to the growth and development of our province’s business”. This year’s event guaranteed an unparalleled networking opportunity, he said. “The Business Breakfast not only offers the chance to gain insights from seasoned industry experts such as Vusi Thembekwayo, leader and investor known for his compelling talks on business and leadership insights; multiple award-winning broadcast anchor Leanne Manas; John Sanei, best-selling author, future strategist and transformation specialist; and Miles Khubeka, the entrepreneur, refreshing keynote speaker and author.” Mancosa’s managing director, Mohamed Goga, said: “This collaboration allows us to reinforce the importance of fostering entrepreneurship, shaping our nation’s collective dreams”.