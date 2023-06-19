ECR Big Walk a raging success, displaying unity and diversity

Durban — The Suncoast East Coast Radio Big Walk was described as a magnificent display of unity and diversity as more than 20 000 enthusiastic participants gathered for it – despite KZN Athletics’ attempts to have the event declared illegal. Families, friends, work teammates, schools, non-profit organisations and individuals from all walks of life came together to walk.

The event started at uShaka Marine World, where East Coast Radio (ECR) presenters kept the walkers entertained along the different routes. Participants were refreshed at various stations by aQuellé. As participants reached the finish area, they were treated to an array of exciting entertainment options, including Zumba sessions and relaxing warm-down stretch exercises. Families and friends gathered in big crowds to participate in the Suncoast East Coast Radio Big Walk that started at Ushaka Marine World to Moses Mabhida People's Park. Picture: Tumi Pakkies/ African News Agency (ANA) Boni Mchunu, ECR managing director, said that among the many highlights of the event, the one that stood out was the remarkable impact of The Big Favour Corporate Social Investment (CSI) initiative.

“Phantane Athletics Club was chosen as the beneficiary by both ECR and Suncoast, receiving a generous cash donation of R100 000. This incredible accomplishment was made possible by the commitment of each participant who purchased a Suncoast East Coast Radio Big Walk ticket,” said Mchunu. Mchunu said they were truly humbled by the incredible turnout of participants. She said witnessing such a massive gathering of individuals coming together to participate in this event was “heart-warming”. “Thank you for joining us every step of the way, for your enthusiastic participation, and for making the Suncoast East Coast Radio Big Walk an unforgettable experience. Together, we have created lasting memories and reinforced the importance of community, health, and unity,” said Mchunu.

Families and friends gathered in big crowds to participate in the Suncoast East Coast Radio Big Walk that started at Ushaka Marine World to Moses Mabhida People's Park. Picture: Tumi Pakkies/ African News Agency (ANA) Suncoast director of operations Adam MacIntyre said it was uplifting to see families, colleagues and friends connect and spend quality time together while being active. “Our heartfelt thanks to East Coast Radio, fellow sponsors and participants for making this successful event an unforgettable one. The Suncoast East Coast Radio Big Walk stands as a testament to the power of unity, community, and the indomitable spirit of KZN. With each step taken, participants made a difference, and together, they created an unforgettable experience,” said MacIntyre. Kevin Govender, who was a participant, said he had been looking forward to the Big Walk. “This is a fun event,” he said.