ECR hosts braai with listeners in support of the Boks

Durban — The East Coast Radio held a braai in support of the Springboks in their rugby match against Romania in the Rugby World Cup at the East Coast Radio House in Umhlanga on Sunday. The braai was hosted by the ECR Breakfast S how team Darren Maule, Sky Tshabalala and Carmen Reddy with their fellow presenters and some listeners who made it to the guest list in a competition that was running last week on their 6-9 slot.

Guests were treated to a braai while watching the Springboks match. Back from left: Sky Shabalala, Alex Cunningham, Zola Ngidi, Shanik Siebalak and front: Pinky Mzimela, Saneh Ngidi and Irene Siebalak during the screening of the Rugby World Cup match between the Springboks and Romania at the East Coast Radio house. Picture: Tumi Pakkies/ African News Agency (ANA) The ECR Team started their Go Bokke! campaign by wearing Springbok jerseys on Friday to show their support. Tshabalala, one of the breakfast show hosts said this was a great idea to watch the game as a family of ECR. He said it was important to choose the right venue to watch some “lekker” rugby in KZN.

“It’s important to know where you must watch the rugby and where the vibe is. Then you can really get the Mzansi experience or, better yet, the KZN experience, which we just had today,” he said. Maule said: “What a day it was watching the rugby match with a few of our loyal listeners. We will be having much more of these activities. It gives us a strong bond with our listeners whom we usually interact with on air. Shout out to the breakfast team for a sterling job hosting this braai day.” WhatsApp your views on this story to 071 485 7995.