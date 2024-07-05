Education key to future, says Miss Durban 2024

Durban — Newly crowned Miss Durban 2024, Nomthandazo Zuma wants to get involved in the School Dropout Prevention programme because she believes in the importance of education. The accounting student with a passion for modelling from Pinetown said she was dedicated to making a positive impact in her community. Zuma said she decided to focus on speaking about education and the school drop-out rate because education is the key to unlocking individual potential and breaking the cycle of poverty and inequality.

Noting that the youth are the future leaders, Zuma said she had seen how easily young people could fall through the cracks and become disconnected from their education. As a result, they could miss out on opportunities and struggle to achieve their goals. She was excited about the chance to work towards the education and empowerment of young women through her Miss Durban title. Nomthandazo Zuma (Miss KZN Queen) aims to advocate for education and inspiring school dropouts. Picture: Supplied Her plans included speaking at schools and events, “to inspire students to stay at school, collaborating with organisations to develop programmes that support girls’ education and empowerment, and launching a mentorship initiative to connect young women with role models and resources”.

Zuma revealed that she was always fascinated by the world of fashion and its impact on self-expression and confidence. Growing up, she was drawn to role models like Bonang Matheba, Naomi Campbell and Miss Universe 2017 Demi-Leigh Tebow, who not only graced the covers of top fashion magazines but also used their platforms to make a positive difference. “For me, pageantry is not just about winning a title; it’s about the journey of self-discovery, growth and service to others,” she said. Zuma said being crowned Miss Durban 2024 was one of her biggest career moments, “It was a surreal experience that validated all the hard work, dedication and perseverance I had put into my craft.” However, getting there was not easy as her biggest challenge was overcoming self-doubt. As a child, the pageant queen was introverted and struggled to speak up in crowds, let alone on stage in front of judges and an audience. But knowing that pageantry was a platform she wanted to use to make a difference propelled her to work tirelessly to build her confidence and public speaking skills.