Education receives lion’s share of KwaZulu-Natal’s 2023/24 budget

Durban — Opposition political parties in KwaZulu-Natal had mixed reactions to the provincial budget 2023/24. The KwaZulu-Natal province received R142.3 billion from National Treasury.

DA MPL Francois Rodgers described the budget presentation by Finance MEC Neliswa Peggy Nkonyeni as “a road to nowhere”. Rodgers said the provision for izinduna back pay was welcome, however the province’s “bloated provincial structure” must be addressed, including the non-performance of many individuals. Rodgers said while they welcomed additional funding for education and health, this must be juxtaposed against KZN’s R23.9 billion irregular and unauthorised expenditure, where the two departments are repeat offenders.

IFP president Velenkosini Hlabisa said they had indicated earlier that education, health and transport should be prioritised. Hlabisa said he would ensure that all grants were spent accordingly because this would contribute considerably to job creation. Hlabisa said the national government must re-prioritise the needs of the country.

Nkonyeni allocated the KZN Department of Education R60.6bn, which is the largest share of the provincial budget. The Department of Health received R50.7bn. The provincial equitable share amounted to R115.9bn in 2023/24, while the conditional grant allocation amounted to R26.3bn.

When adding the province’s own revenue and provincial cash resources to this amount, the total revenue that the province received was R146.2bn for the financial year under review. Nkonyeni said her department planned on installing boreholes in 277 schools and the repair and rehabilitation of various flood and storm-damaged schools. The National School Nutrition Programme grant allocation amounted to R2.1bn.

The Department of Transport was allocated R13bn, the bulk of which is for the construction of roads and the maintenance of the provincial road network. The Department of Human Settlements received R4.3bn. Another major focus of the department is the Community Residential Unit (CRU) programme. A part of this included the redevelopment of old hostels to CRUs and the construction of new CRU projects in various municipalities.

Economic Development, Tourism and Environmental Affairs (EDTEA) received R3.4bn to drive the economic development strategies of the province. The reskilling and up-skilling of youth in digital skills remains one of the department’s priorities. The Department of Social Development was allocated R3.3bn, to allow it to continue to provide social welfare services, with the focus being on the vulnerable citizens of this province.

The Department of Agriculture and Rural Development received R2.5bn. Nkonyeni said that in terms of its food security and nutrition programme, the department was planning to support 13 036 subsistence farmers via the provision of mechanisation services, extension services and production inputs to ensure stability in food security for these households. The KZN Department of Co-operative Governance and Traditional Affairs received R2.4bn, to help it continue promoting good governance and to enhance financial management in municipalities.

The Department of Public Works received R1.7bn – whose main role is to implement infrastructure projects for other provincial departments. The Department of Sport, Arts and Culture was allocated R1.5bn to develop and promote arts and culture, as well as sport and recreation in the province. The Office of the Premier was allocated R872.1 million for the province-wide development and implementation of policies and strategies. The Provincial Legislature received R748m.

Nkonyeni said the provincial legislature needed to be particularly robust in enforcing accountability, to ensure that provinces perform their core functions in the delivery of basic services equitably, effectively and honestly. Nkonyeni allocated treasury R678.9m to help support departments and public entities to enhance their financial management. The focus would be on staff development and training programmes. The Department of Community Safety and Liaison received R250.6m for safety promotion activities mainly in areas where there is instability, and to focus issues of gender-based and domestic violence.