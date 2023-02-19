EFF in eThekwini mourns death of Sthembiso Memela who died after a short illness

Durban – The EFF in eThekwini is mourning the death of its councillor Sthembiso Memela who died after a short illness on Saturday. Memela who was the party’s Proportional Representatives (PR) councillor died at Wentworth Hospital according to the EFF eThekwni regional chairperson Themba Mvubu.

He said Memela’s death would leave a huge gap in the both Umlazi and Lamontville communities under ward 74 which she was serving. “Memela had a persisting headache. Her death shocked us because we thought she was recovering at the hospital. We lost a fighter and community leader who served the people of ward 74 with distinction. We dip our revolutionary banner in her honour,” said Mvubu. A fellow EFF member in Lamontville, Musa Mkhathu, described Memela’s death as a big loss to the community of ward 74.

She said Memela was caring and always willing to help the community with all its needs. She cited Memela’s intervention in a local school where the principal withheld the pupils reports because of non-payment of school fees as an example of how she was helpful to the poor people. Her memorial service will take place on Thursday.