EFF in KZN wishes the LGBTQIA+ community a happy Pride Month

Durban — The EFF in KwaZulu-Natal has wished the lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, queer, questioning, intersex, or asexual (LGBTQIA+) community a happy Pride Month. In a statement, EFF KZN chairperson Mongezi Twala said: “The EFF in KwaZulu-Natal wishes the LGBTQIA+ community a happy Pride Month.”

Twala said that while South Africa has made great strides in terms of embracing the LGBTQIA+ community having been the first country in the world to enshrine homosexual rights in its Constitution and later being the first country in Africa to legalise same-sex marriage, “we note with concern the scourge of violence amongst the LGBTQIA+ community in our province”. “Our people continue to be victimised and killed based on their chosen identity because of stigma, minimal education and lack of access to information in our communities,” Twala said. “As we celebrate Pride Month, we call upon our communities to stop using stereotypical and social constructs that promote discrimination.”

Twala said that they reaffirmed their support for the LGBTQIA+ community as they believed that no one should be discriminated against based on their sexual orientation. He said that while significant progress has been made towards the rights of the LGBTQIA+ community, they also noted with concern that this remained only in ink and paper, as they were still largely excluded from being active participants in the country’s state of affairs. “We call upon for full inclusion in the country’s state of affairs including robust political representation, inclusion in the country’s statistical data so that their issues are well represented and full access to health care without fear of discrimination. We further call for robust conscientisation in our communities in order to end the scourge of violence and persecution,” Twala said.

Last month, the Daily News reported that the KZN Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, Transgender and Queer (LGBTQ) community reacted with shock after a Durban University of Technology (DUT) student attempted to commit suicide because he was bullied over his sexuality. The incident happened in a DUT student residence recently. It is alleged that the student, whose name has been withheld, was mocked by his room mates for being open about his homosexuality. The student then tried to jump off a building.

In March 2022, Pinky Shongwe 32, from uMlazi, was stabbed to death by a man who was making romantic advances which she rejected. Shongwe had gone to the shop when she was confronted by the suspect who then allegedly demanded to have a sexual relationship with her. After the Shongwe declined and explained that she was a lesbian and could not have a sexual relationship with a man, the suspect then allegedly drew a knife and stabbed her several times. She was declared dead on arrival at the hospital. In June 2021, KwaMakhutha resident Anele Bhengu’s body was found dumped in the Durban south township.

She was raped and stabbed repeatedly. Her throat and abdomen was also slit. In April, Sphamandla Khoza was dumped in a ditch after his throat was slit and he was stabbed multiple times. According to the Sunday Tribune, the 34-year-old’s death was suspected to be a homophobic hate crime by his family and the LGBTQI+ community.