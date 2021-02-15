EFF says Mchunu ’morally irresponsible’, demands dismissal

Durban - The EFF has called for the removal of Public Service and Administration Minister Senzo Mchunu following the recently surfaced allegations of sexual harassment.

Spokesperson Vuyani Pambo said the minister, through his alleged actions, did not have the moral responsibility and societal value to hold office.

"It must be noted that the minister and the ruling party are aware of the contents of this case and confirm that the matter was closed. However, there has been no evidence which was taken on this matter against the minister. It is a shame that the women’s league continues to subject young women who serve in the administration of their party to dangerous and violent political heads who abuse power and damage the confidence and psychology of their juniors,” said Pambo.

The Daily News on Monday reported that the NEC member was embroiled in a sexual harassment scandal dating back to 2019.

In a letter written to the ANC general manager as well as the Women’s League general secretary, the victim - an employee at Luthuli House - detailed how Mchunu allegedly made sexual advances that she rejected. She then lost her job as an employee under Mchunu, who was political head of organising at the time.