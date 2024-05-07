Eight gun-wielding extortion suspects arrested in Inanda

Durban — Eight suspects have been arrested for extortion and an illegal firearm was recovered from them after they ambushed an independent contractor repairing water infrastructure. This was according to the eThekwini Municipality which issued a statement on Tuesday.

The municipality said it has adopted a zero-tolerance approach to acts of criminality and vandalism. This comes as the metro police arrested eight suspects who ambushed an independent contractor repairing water infrastructure in Sinamuva Road, Newton B, Inanda. Metro police spokesperson Colonel Boysie Zungu said the suspects were identified by the construction community liaison officer (CLO).

“We were informed that 10 suspects ambushed site workers, demanding to speak to the foreman and the CLO. “The men, who were armed and aggressive, demanded that the site be closed and work be stopped immediately,” Zungu said. The incident was reported to the metro police who were on site the following day when the eight armed men returned, presumably to ensure that the site was closed, he said.

Zungu said a firearm and 14 rounds of 9mm ammunition were recovered and a vehicle was impounded. “The suspects were detained and will be processed at the Inanda police station,” Zungu said. Meanwhile, during his State of the City Address last week, eThekwini Municipality mayor Mxolisi Kaunda reported that with the storm disaster funding KwaZulu-Natal had received from the National Treasury, they have been able to complete 244 projects related to the repair and building of roads, bridges and stormwater infrastructure.

Currently, the municipality is implementing 401 storm-related projects. Speaking on crime, Kaunda said the City has increased the number of metro police patrols in identified hotspots as part of the visible policing strategy. This includes heightened visibility in entertainment precincts and tourist sites such as Florida Road, uMhlanga Lighthouse, uMlazi, Davenport, Hillcrest and the Beachfront Promenade. There is also a Bicycle Patrol Section dedicated to tourists’ safety within the Point Waterfront.

To fight the scourge of smash-and-grab incidents, joint operations are being conducted in hotspot areas which include the M4 and Anton Lembede Street, Margaret Mncadi Avenue, Maydon Wharf Road under the bridge, Smith Street and Brook Street, Che Guevara Road, uMbilo Road, Anderson Road in Pinetown and other areas. “To be able to carry out all these operations, we continue with our drive to recruit 400 metro police officers per annum to reach the target of 5 000. “We are also investing in smart policing as a proactive measure to build the police of the future.