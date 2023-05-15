Eight men killed after suspects allegedly ordered them to get naked, doused them and set them alight

Durban — Police have launched a manhunt after eight people were burnt to death in Msunduzi, Pietermaritzburg, on Sunday evening. Police spokesperson Colonel Robert Netshiunda said Taylors Halt police have launched a massive manhunt after eight people were burnt to death inside a house in Msunduzi location in Taylors Halt.

Netshiunda said it is reported that 15 men, aged between 25 and 46, were in a house when seven suspects, reportedly armed with rifles, asked them about the whereabouts of the owner of the house. After realising that the owner was not there, the men reportedly instructed the occupants of the house to undress, before pouring liquid substances on them and setting them alight. “Eight men reportedly died at the scene while four victims survived with severe burn wounds and were rushed to hospital for medical attention,” Netshiunda said.

“The suspects are unknown at this stage and the motive for the killing is yet to be established, although drug-related issues could not be ruled out.” Police are pleading with anyone who may have information regarding the whereabouts of the suspects to contact the nearest police or call the SAPS crime stop number 08600 10111. Alternatively, they can tip off the police anonymously through the MySAPS App. The incident comes almost a month since armed men entered a house in iMbali township, also in Pietermaritzburg, and shot dead 10 family members including a 13-year-old boy.

Hours after the attack, less than 2km away, a shoot-out ensued when police confronted four men participating in a "cleansing ceremony" conducted by a traditional healer. Police arrested two of the four suspects, one under police guard in hospital after sustaining injuries during the shoot-out with police. One suspect escaped while another was fatally shot; a criminal linked to numerous other crimes in the area and who had been sought by police. Three firearms were also found at the scene.