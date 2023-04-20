Eight shops charged over waste disposal-related compliance issues

Durban — Eight shops have been charged for waste disposal-related compliance issues in Durban. The Durban Metro Police Service and Cleansing and Solid Waste held an operation along Dr Yusuf Dadoo Street in the Durban central business district, dealing with shop compliance.

The metro police said that eight shops were charged for the following: Failure by the waste generator to provide proof to the municipal officials that a waste removal contract is in place. Amount of guilt – R5 000. Dumping/discarding waste in a manner that is not permitted by the eThekwini Municipality by-laws. Amount of guilt – R5 000.

The eThekwini Municipality said that keeping eThekwini clean is a collective responsibility. Picture: eThekwini Municipality Meanwhile, the eThekwini Municipality said that volunteers from the Montclair Clean Team partnered with the Cleansing and Solid Waste Unit, Roads and Stormwater, Durban University of Technology students and the local community policing forum for a clean-up campaign at Wingate Road in Montclair. “Multilateral collaborations demonstrate that residents, businesses and the City can work together to keep the city clean. Residents are encouraged to follow proper waste management practices that include taking out refuse on scheduled collection days,” the municipality said. It said that keeping eThekwini clean is a collective responsibility.

Earlier this year, eThekwini Municipality mayor Mxolisi Kaunda launched a ‘mother of all clean ups’ to tackle the central business district and closer areas. “Our teams are on the ground identifying challenges in other precincts, particularly in the secondary CBDs which include Pinetown, Isipingo, Verulam and oThongathi,” Kaunda said. “We are pleased to report that our cleaning campaign is beginning to yield positive results as the levels of cleanliness have improved in some parts of the CBD. The campaign we have launched today will be complemented by an intensive education drive to encourage residents to keep their environment clean.”