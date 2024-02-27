Eight-year sentence handed to re-arrested KZN drug dealer

Durban — The Pietermaritzburg Regional Court has sentenced a 36-year-old drug dealer to eight years imprisonment for two counts of dealing in drugs. Themba Maphumulo was sentenced last week.

KwaZulu-Natal Hawks spokesperson Lieutenant-Colonel Simphiwe Mhlongo said Maphumulo was arrested by the Hawks members from Pietermaritzburg Serious Organised Crime Investigation in July 2016 after he was found in possession of heroin straws as well as pieces of crack cocaine. “He appeared in court several times until he was sentenced to seven years direct imprisonment in 2018 and his appeal was dismissed. However, he never surrendered himself to serve his sentence,” Mhlongo said. “In January 2020, Maphumulo was re-arrested for dealing in drugs and the following month a warrant of arrest was executed to serve his seven-year sentence.”

Mhlongo said that Maphumulo appeared in court for the January matter while in prison and the matter was finalised on Friday. “As a result, he was sentenced to six years imprisonment for count one of dealing in mandrax and was further sentenced to two years imprisonment for count two of dealing in mandrax. This sentence will run concurrently, but not with a seven-year sentence he is already serving,” Mhlongo said. KZN Hawks head Major General Lesetja Senona welcomed the sentence and commended the team for their good work.

Meanwhile, Thembile Komane, 61, is expected to appear in the Pietermaritzburg Magistrate’s Court for a formal bail application on Wednesday. Komane was arrested on February 20 by Hawks members from Pietermaritzburg Serious Organised Crime Investigation for dealing in drugs. Mhlongo said members had received information about a person dealing drugs at Sweetwaters taxi rank. They proceeded to the taxi rank, where they found Komane standing next to the female toilets. She was taken to a Pietermaritzburg police station, where she was searched.

“During the search, she was found in possession of pieces of crack cocaine to the street value of approximately R18 000. Police also seized R20 000 cash that was suspected to be the proceeds of crime,” Mhlongo said. Last week, she appeared in court and was remanded in custody. In December last year, Komane was arrested in the same taxi rank with pieces of rock cocaine to the street value of approximately R140 000 and R37 327 cash that was suspected to be the proceeds of crime. She appeared in court and was released on R20 000 bail.