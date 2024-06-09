Eighth SA TB Conference drives awareness in Durban

Durban — The eighth SA Tuberculosis Conference, held at the Durban International Convention Centre on Friday, provided a platform to discuss the progress made towards ending TB. TB remains a significant public health challenge globally, with South Africa being one of the high-burden countries.

Dr Siyathemba Nxele who is the Provincial Medical Manager at AIDS Healthcare Foundation, shared invaluable insights and perspectives on tackling TB effectively. Nxele also facilitated the conversations on the topic and a TB survivor interview. Other speakers included Professor Norbert Ndjeka, Dr Nkateko Mkhondo, Prof Nazir Ismail and Dr Ernesto Jaramillo. According to the foundation, the conference provides a crucial platform to discuss the opportunities and progress towards ending TB. The discussion on Thursday featured the translation of UN High-Level Meeting (UNHLM) targets to actions, strategies under the End TB Strategy, advancements in TB diagnosis and treatment and the particular challenges faced by at-risk populations in the fight against TB. It also featured an interview with a TB survivor.

Prof Ndjeka said in order not to miss a single TB strain, “We need to make an effort to double treatment work in non-urban areas. We are also looking at the five pillars on our strategic plan that includes engaging traditional healers and a digital multimedia campaign. We will (also) train and visit people and put the recovery plan in action on the ground, while keeping an eye on the data.| Dr Mkhondo spoke about lessons learnt after almost a decade of the End TB Strategy. Dr Nkateko Mkhondo said almost a decade into the End TB Strategy, every sector of government should play a role in ending TB. | Phindile Nqumako "The End TB Strategy, which ends in 2025, is reducing deaths and costs associated with TB. By 2025 we hope to have reached 75%, but currently we sit at 20%. The reduction of TB incidence rate at the moment is 20% and the goal is 50%. The last 10 years have seen a nice decline of TB incidents and it is a good sign.“

Addressing the topic of harnessing innovations in TB prevention, diagnosis and treatment, Prof Ismail said: “Multi-strategy is needed, and that includes prevention, treatment and engagement with other sectors. It is also exciting times because we have a whole lot of new tools for screening that are highly effective and they address patients needs." Said Dr Jaramillo: “Addressing the social determinants of TB is very difficult. Access to diagnosis and treatment is a must, but not enough, with global pandemics disrupting healthcare, as well as issues of poverty and/or homelessness." He said poverty causes TB, which then exacerbates that poverty.

Nxele interviewed TB survivor Sibongile Mahlinza from KwaMashu, who said at first she thought she had cramps and treated her TB with anti-acidic medicine, but the problem persisted. After being diagnosed with abdominal, TB she went to private hospitals until her medical aid funds were depleted and she had to go to a government hospital. "The public hospital started the process again because that is their health guidelines. That meant I had to start treatment all over again, and that was very draining and time consuming," she said. Mahlinza said there is a huge gap between the private sector and government hospitals. Things are swift at the private hospitals, but at public facilities there are long waiting lists and in that time lives might be lost.

She also said it was important to spread knowledge about TB symptoms because her symptoms were cramps rather than the common night sweats and cough. Key points about TB in SA: Ungendering TB: Contrary to popular belief, TB affects more men than women. Dispelling misconceptions surrounding TB is essential to tailor effective interventions and address the gender disparity in TB diagnosis, treatment, and care.

TB Beyond Poverty: While TB is often associated with poverty, it's vital to recognise that TB can affect anyone, regardless of socio-economic status. By reframing TB as a universal health concern, we can mobilise resources and initiatives to combat the disease comprehensively.

Intensifying Testing & Prevention: Early detection through intensified testing and robust prevention strategies are pivotal in curbing the spread of TB. Enhancing access to testing facilities and promoting TB literacy are crucial steps towards achieving this goal.

Access to Nutrition and Healthcare: Adequate nutrition plays a pivotal role in bolstering immunity and combating TB. Ensuring access to nutritious food, along with comprehensive TB testing and literacy programmes, is imperative in our fight against the disease. For more info about the conference visit: https://tbconference.co.za/