Elderly couple shot by armed suspects demanding keys to their car

Durban — Msinsini police are investigating charges of attempted murder, malicious damage to property and arson following an incident where two unknown suspects allegedly shot two victims, a man and a woman on June 7. The incident happened in Hlokozi area, Nyavini village under the Umzumbe Local Municipality on the South Coast of KwaZulu-Natal.

Police spokesperson Colonel Robert Netshiunda said: “It is alleged that two armed suspects arrived at the victims’ residence and demanded a vehicle that was parked in the yard. The suspects allegedly shot both the victims in the legs and assaulted another family member with a firearm when the demanded car keys were not found. Suspects reportedly set the vehicle alight which led to a house catching fire and burning down.” Netshiunda said that the victims were taken to hospital for medical attention. Department of Social Development MEC Nonhlanhla Khoza condemned the act of violence inflicted on elderly residents of Hlokozi.

Khoza described the crime as a stark reminder of the urgent need to address the pervasive issue of violence within communities. She also emphasised that senior citizens are among the most vulnerable members of society and it was everyone’s responsibility to safeguard their safety, well-being and dignity. “We strongly urge law enforcement agencies to initiate a comprehensive investigation into this incident. It is vital that every possible effort is made to identify and apprehend the perpetrators responsible for this heinous act. We have full confidence that the law enforcement agencies will exhaust all available resources to swiftly resolve this case and ensure that justice is served,” said Khoza.

She also called on the community to come forward with any pertinent information that could assist in the investigation. Khoza extended her heartfelt sympathies to the affected elderly residents, acknowledging the trauma and loss they have experienced. Their golden years should be characterised by peace and security and no one should endure such terror. “We stand in solidarity with the victims and assure them that we will spare no effort in providing the necessary support and assistance during this challenging time. To that end, a team of social workers has been dispatched to visit the affected family, offering psycho-social support, trauma debriefing and trauma containment,” Khoza said.