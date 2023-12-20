Elderly man stung multiple times jumped into a stream to escape bee attack

Pietermaritzburg — A man who was stung by a swarm of bees ran and jumped into a stream in an attempt to escape the attack in Pietermaritzburg. The attack comes almost two weeks after a group of hikers jumped into a river to save themselves from a bee attack.

The Mi7 National Group said that on Monday afternoon, just before 2pm, the Mi7 National Group's Emergency Medical Services was dispatched to Torwood Drive in Hayfields after reports that a man was stung repeatedly by a swarm of bees. The Mi7 National Group said that according to witnesses, the man was walking on the road when he was swarmed. He tried to run away, but the bees followed, stinging him repeatedly. In a final attempt to escape, the man jumped into a nearby stream. The witnesses also helped the man and provided treatment to him until paramedics arrived.

“Mi7 medics found a 74-year-old man with more than 100 stings to his head, face, chest, arms and legs. Advanced life support interventions were administered to stabilise him before he was taken to the hospital for further treatment,” the Mi7 National Group said. Earlier this month, the Underberg Emergency Medical Services (UEMS) were called out to help a group of hikers who had been stung multiple times by a swarm of bees in the Drak Gardens area. The group of hikers, which included young adults and small children, had to submerge themselves in the nearby river to try to escape the bees. UEMS said that none of the hikers were critical, with one lady treated and transported to the nearest hospital and the other members of the group given oral medication and advised to go for further treatment and monitoring if required.