Durban — An elderly man died after he was assaulted and suffered a heart attack during a house robbery in Ladysmith, KwaZulu-Natal, at the weekend. ER24 multimedia journalist Ineke van Huyssteen reported that a man suffered a heart attack following an alleged robbery.

Van Huyssteen said that when ER24 paramedics arrived at the scene shortly after 9pm they found a family member performing cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR) on the man. “Paramedics continued with CPR, but unfortunately, despite the best efforts of all involved, the man was declared dead shortly afterwards,” Van Huyssteen said. “Four other family members were also treated on the scene for minor injuries and shock.”

Van Huyssteen said the exact circumstances were not known to the paramedics, but police were on the scene for further investigations. Police spokesperson Colonel Robert Netshiunda said: “Police in Ladysmith are investigating a case of house robbery. Family members were reportedly having a braai on Lucknow Road in Acaciaville when three suspects intruded and assaulted a 61-year-old man with a firearm, demanding the keys to the safe. The suspects allegedly robbed everyone of their cellphones and an undisclosed amount of money. “When police responded to the scene they were notified of the body of the man who was declared dead by paramedics. The results of the post-mortem will determine the police’s further action,” Netshiunda said.

Meanwhile, in an unrelated incident, a man was shot dead while visiting his sister-in-law in oThongathi. Police spokesperson Colonel Robert Netshiunda said police in oThongathi were investigating a case of murder after a shooting incident left a 50-year-old man dead in Magwaveni H Section in the early hours of Friday. Netshiunda said the victim was in a house with his sister-in-law when two men broke in. The suspects allegedly shot and killed the victim. The sister-in-law, who reportedly ran into the other room, survived.