Elderly man’s body recovered from KZN river two weeks after he went missing near Glendale

Durban — The body of an elderly man was recovered from a river north of Durban on Saturday. IPSS Medical Rescue managing director Dylan Meyrick said that a 67-year-old man was reported missing from the KwaMaphumulo area two weeks ago.

“Yesterday afternoon (Saturday) a body was discovered floating in the uMvoti River in the Dakadaka area near Glendale,” Meyrick said. He said that IPSS Search and Rescue together with SAPS Search and Rescue recovered the body from the river and handed it over to Glendale SAPS. “The family of the missing man positively identified him on the scene, bringing much-needed closure to the family,” Meyrick said.

He said circumstances surrounding the incident are being investigated by the police. “Our sincere condolences to the family of the deceased,” Meyrick added. Police spokesperson Colonel Robert Netshiunda said police in Glendale have opened an inquest docket for investigation after the decomposing body of the man was recovered at uMvoti Rover, Dakadaka area in Glendale on Saturday.

A man, 67, was reported missing from the KwaMaphumulo area two weeks ago. His body was recovered in the Umvoti River on Saturday. l IPSS MEDICAL RESCUE “The body was identified by a family member and it is suspected that he drowned.” Meanwhile, earlier this month, the body of a fisherman who drowned in the Tugela River was recovered. “After an extensive two-day search, the man's body was spotted by the local community downriver from where he disappeared under the water,” Meyrick said.

He said that after a long hike, IPSS Search and Rescue members, alongside SAPS K9 Search and Rescue, KDM Lifeguards, SAPS Search and Rescue Richards Bay as well as local SAPS members managed to gain access to the body. He also thanked Reaction Unit South Africa’s (Rusa) Prem Balram who helped with locating the body with the use of the Rusa helicopter and for also airlifting Search and Rescue and SAPS members back to the main road, preventing a four to five-hour hike back. Rusa security members and SAPS members were also thanked for providing protection from the numerous large crocodiles spotted in the vicinity.