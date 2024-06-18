Elderly woman held up at knifepoint and tied up with shoelaces during house robbery

Durban — An elderly woman was held at knifepoint and tied up with shoelaces during a house robbery in Glenashley, Durban North, recently. According to Marshall Security’s managing director Tyron Powell, on Thursday, June 13, at approximately 9.05am, the Marshall Security Emergency Dispatch Centre received a call from a member of the public reporting a house robbery on Burne Crescent in the Glenashley area.

Powell said multiple armed response officers and members of their Special Operations Team were immediately dispatched to the scene. “Upon arrival, it was established that the suspect had held an elderly lady at knifepoint and tied her up with shoelaces,” Powell said. “The suspect then fled with a cellphone, a TV, a pair of shoes, a key with a remote, and an expensive gold bracelet.”

A suspect held up an elderly woman at knifepoint and tied her up with shoelaces before fleeing with items including an expensive gold bracelet. | Marshall Security Powell said a description of the suspect was circulated and officers began searching. He said minutes later the suspect was spotted fleeing into the Virginia Bush in the Durban North area. “An extensive search of the bush was conducted by the SAPS K9 Unit and our Special Operations Team, but there was no sign of the suspect. However, the TV and pair of shoes were recovered in the bush,” Powell said.

"Marshall Security armed response officers, the Durban North SAPS and the K9 Unit all assisted in the search for the suspect. Unfortunately, despite an extensive search, the suspect managed to evade arrest." Powell added: "A special thanks goes out to the Home Hawks Neighbourhood Watch for their assistance in attempting to locate the suspect." Police were approached for comment.