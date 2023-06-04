Elderly woman left injured after encounter with a pitbull

Durban — A 91-year-old woman was injured during an encounter with a pitbull in Merebank recently. On Friday, PT Alarms said that earlier in the day, the elderly woman was toppled over by a pitbull.

The company said that the PT Alarms Tactical unit was in the area and was flagged down by a client requesting assistance. The dog appeared aggressive. “The PT Tactical unit member got to the premises and found the pensioner helpless on the ground. The dog was all over the lady and residents feared approaching the dog,” a PT Alarms spokesperson said. “The PT Tactical officer drove into the yard and tried to distract the dog while her son rushed to rescue the woman.

“The dog became aggressive and was finally restrained,” PT Alarms said. It said that the owner of the dog took his pet away. “The elderly woman was highly traumatised and PT Ambulance Service attended to her,” PT Alarms said. “She sustained lacerations.”

PT Alarms said that residents were furious that the elderly resident had to endure that ordeal. It added that the officer was thanked for intervening. “PT Alarms urges dog owners to ensure their pets are safely housed where citizens, both young and old, are protected from any potential attack,” the firm said. Meanwhile, in an unrelated incident on Wednesday, a matric pupil was bitten by a dog while walking on a road in Howick West, in the KwaZulu-Natal Midlands.

Midlands EMS spokesperson, Roland Robertson, said that Midlands EMS Howick crews were dispatched to the Howick West area for a dog bite incident shortly after 2.20pm. Robertson said that upon arrival, it was found a scholar had sustained multiple dog bite wounds; the scholar was treated on the scene before being transported to a nearby hospital for further care.