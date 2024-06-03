Elections were not free or fair, claim some

Durban — Five hundred and seventy-four objections put the legitimacy of the elections into question. We spoke to all the aggrieved parties about why they were objecting and asked if they believed the elections were free and fair. Some parties believe the election process wasn’t right Roy Moodley. African Movement Congress leader Roy Moodley says the Electoral Commission of SA (IEC) has “messed up big time” following the poll results.

“One can see all the parties are aggrieved. The voting was not done properly. I have evidence that certain people voted in certain districts and proof that my vote was given to somebody else.” Moodley said multiple parties have experienced the same issue and the IEC should consider a re-vote. “We are working on a formal dispute. I also ask how the IT system can fail for a few hours because anything can happen and possible changes to the system could have occurred. This is a big event, with lives involved.”

Moodley said he is not confident that he will get a seat as the party did not do well and also raised the issue of the IEC not allowing the AMC abbreviation on the ballot because it was similar to the ANC, and that there was another “AMC” on the ballot. “We’re not going to stop, and we have gained huge experience. Maybe things will be better in 2026 or 2029.” The AMC amassed 765 votes in KZN – 0.02% in the province.

Several parties ask for a recount of election results Following the conclusion of election results, in KwaZulu-Natal various parties have shared their thoughts. Most of the smaller parties have raised the concern that the election process was rigged. Alliance Movement 4 Change President Ahmed Munzoor Shaik Emam | TUMI PAKKIES / Independent Newspapers Alliance Movement 4 Change president Ahmed Munzoor (AM4C) Shaik Emam said that the election would go down in history as the most irregular in the country. “The number of objections, the serious number of challenges that existed in voting stations, the lack of consistency amongst presiding officers and IEC staff; as well as the number of voting stations where people have claimed to have voted whilst showing no support of political parties despite assurance from people with affidavits.”

He shared that they have received complaints nationwide that AM4C votes have been tampered with; and that they have voted for the party and it has not truly reflected. KZN party highlights its positive growth United Independent Movement (UIM) leader Neil de Beer. | AYANDA NDAMANE/ Independent Newspapers United Independent Movement (UIM) president Neil de Beer said: “South Africa, this is a big day because we closed this national election effort with a smile on our face and with the understanding that we grew. “In comparison to the 2021 elections, we have grown by nearly 8% nationally.”

By on Monday (today), they will analyse the final numbers, he said. With the conclusion of elections, it is a time to reflect and their team will analyse to assess where they are as a party, he added. “We will analyse what we have done, where we went wrong and most importantly, where we get it right for a party that has existed for three years.”

They have surpassed parties that have existed for more than 30 years, he said. “The UIM will not stop keeping people accountable at council level until the local government elections of March 2026. “Thank you for standing with us. We aren’t going away and we will reinstitute, re-plan and restructure.”