Emergency repairs behind interruption of water supply in Chatsworth and uMlazi

Durban — The water supply has been interrupted in Chatsworth and uMlazi, Durban South, due to emergency repairs. According to a public notice posted on the eThekwini Municipality’s Facebook page on Tuesday evening, the municipality informed residents supplied through the Southern Aqueduct pipeline of an interruption of water supply from Tuesday evening.

“A municipal team is undertaking emergency repairs on the section of the Southern Aqueduct pipeline following the discovery of a leak in the vicinity of Alpine Drive in Shallcross,” the municipality said. “The pipeline has been isolated to undertake emergency repairs. “During this process, there will be no inflow to all storage reservoirs until the repairs have been completed later,” the municipality continued.

“Residents are urged to use water sparingly to avoid the depletion of reservoirs.” The municipality apologised for any inconvenience. It also said it will deploy water tankers to affected areas which are the following:

Chatsworth 1 reservoir: Bayview, Bulbul, Croftdene, Havenside, Kharwastan, Silverglen, Umhlatuzana, Westcliff and Woodhurst.

Chatsworth 2 reservoir: Bayview, Chatsworth Town, Centre, Kharwastan, Silverglen, Umhlatuzana, Westcliff and Woodhurst.

Chatsworth 3 reservoir: Arena Park, Chatsworth Town Centre, Croftdene, Montford, Silverglen and Westcliff.

Westcliff reservoir: Bayview, Havenside, Woodlands and Yellowwood Park. Umlazi 1 and 1A reservoir: Umlazi A, B, C, D, E, F, V, S, T sections.

Umlazi 2 reservoir: Umlazi M, L, J, K, H, R, Q, P, BB, CC, AA, F, G, W, C, D and N sections.

Umlazi 3 reservoir: Umlazi K, L & J.

Umlazi 4 reservoir: Umlazi X (Malukazi), Y and Z sections.

Umlazi 5 reservoir: Umlazi AA, BB and Z sections.

Umlazi 6 reservoir: Umlazi AA, BB and CC sections. Ensimbini 1 and 2 reservoir: Ensimbini, Ntabankulu, Mangamazini and Mkhazini.

Folweni 1 and 2 reservoir: Folweni A, B and C, Qhosheyiphethe and Dodoza