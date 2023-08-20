Emotional roller-coaster for children after mother’s body is found in a shallow grave

Durban — The family of Zanele Mbuso, fondly known as Doris, are traumatised after their mother’s body was found in a shallow grave along with that of Monica Xulu on Friday. Both women were last seen on Women’s Day.

Dawn Gounden of Renegades Search & Rescue and Mbuso family spokesperson said the bodies of the missing elderly women from Umgababa were found buried in a shallow grave metres from their place of employment, the crèche where they were last seen before they disappeared. Gounden said that Mbuso, who was the breadwinner, always communicated with her children and notified them of her whereabouts. Therefore, it was strange to them when she did not return home. After completing a missing person’s report at the Umkomaas SAPS, she said, Mbuso’s children decided to seek assistance from Renegades Search & Rescue.

The news of Mbuso and Xulu’s disappearance was documented and circulated in the media and on social media platforms in the hope to ascertain information to bring the missing elderly woman home safely, Gounden said. Monica Xulu. Picture: Supplied She said Mbuso’s children faced an emotional roller-coaster when they were informed that the key witness in their mother’s disappearance was actually the perpetrator who was arrested. “It is known that the alleged suspect tried to defame Mbuso by advising that she had taken Xulu to a traditional healer due to Monica requesting such assistance,” Gounden said.

“It is sad that blame had been placed on an innocent person who was deceased while resources were wasted in the hope to divert the investigation.” Gounden said that the Umkomaas SAPS Detective Unit and eThekwini District Task Team worked effortlessly and timeously to assist both families. They had a breakthrough when the SAPS Search and Rescue K9 Unit was requested to join the search. The K9 and handler had located a shallow grave where both bodies were found. “The family does not believe that this heinous and brutal crime can only involve one person, they have much faith in the SAPS to ascertain information for their investigation so that justice can prevail,” Gounden said.

She said that Brigadier Cele of eThekwini District SAPS together with members of Renegades Search & Rescue visited Mbuso’s family to pay tribute and support the family during this time. This has given the family a sense of relief and appreciation towards SAPS and Renegades members, knowing that no stone will be left unturned by the investigators. “This has been a nightmare for the families, not knowing the whereabouts of their loved ones who disappeared without a trace since August 9, 2023, a day when women are celebrated and honoured not violated of their right to live,” Gounden said.

She advised residents that it is imperative to know that there is no waiting period should a person go missing. “The next of kin should proceed to the nearest SAPS station with a copy of the most recent photograph,” Gounden said. “Communities need to always be vigilant and assist the SAPS with any information that is factual that can assist in curbing crime and protecting loved ones from becoming victims of crime, especially children and senior citizens.”

Monica Xulu and Zanele (Aunty Doris) Mbuso were last seen on August 9, at Umgababa eThembeni Crèche before their bodies were found in a shallow grave on Friday. Police spokesperson Colonel Robert Netshiunda said police arrested a suspect for the murders. Netshiunda said that information at the time of their disappearance indicated that the two women were last seen in an e-hailing vehicle from their workplace at Thembeni Crèche. “Thorough investigations by the Umkomaas detectives, Durban Search and Rescue and eThekwini District Task Team pointed the police to a shallow grave just outside the fence of the crèche,” Netshiunda said.