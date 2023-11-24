Empowering communities in the dark: Sesi Gambushe, the woman electrician lighting the way

ATLEHANG RAMATHESELE Electricians play a pivotal role in ensuring communities have access to secure and dependable power. They maintain electrical systems to prevent fires, electrocution, and other dangers that result from faulty wiring. In the midst of South Africa's frequent power outages, the need for reliable electrical services is even more pressing.

To ensure Mpumalanga residents have access to quality electrical services, Sesi Gambushe started her electrical services company called Indalo SG. “I’m passionate about safety and energy efficiency. I also enjoy helping customers with electrical installations, maintenance and testing of residential and industrial properties,” says Sesi. As a qualified electrician, Sesi has experience in comprehensive electrical knowledge and is skilled in doing maintenance on battery hauliers and working on underground reticulation systems.

She started her Rietkuil, Mpumalanga-based business in 2020 after she was retrenched. The need to create an income for herself while assisting her community inspired her to start a business. “People in my community were experiencing electrical problems in their homes and I wanted to help them because I have the skills,” says Sesi. Breaking barriers as a woman-owned electrical services business.

According to findings in the annual 2022 Mastercard Index of Women Entrepreneurs Index (MIWE), woman entrepreneurship is steadily rising in South Africa. The “Women’s Advancement Outcome” indicated that South Africa was one of 12 economies showing an increase in “Women’s Entrepreneurial Activity Rate”. This makes her participation in her field even more exciting, “Women-owned businesses are important because they promote growth that is inclusive, equitable and sustainable,” she says. Sesi Gambushe started her electrical services company called Indalo SG. Picture: Supplied Her growing success is especially important as she breaks barriers in a historically male-dominated industry. She’s made it her personal mission to show young women that they too can start and own successful businesses. “The energy sector is one of the least gender-diverse industries and it’s important to showcase women-owned businesses to motivate young girls to join the industry” she urges.

When skilled and qualified people start a business after retrenchment it gives hope to unemployed and skilled people. “I want to give hope to unemployed electricians, I want them to see how I’m utilising my skills to create a better life for myself and the community,” she says. The business has enjoyed several highs including growth in sales and brand awareness, but one of Sesi’s highlights has been its personal impact on clients. She relishes seeing the positive results of the energy savings mechanisms she introduces to her clients. “It makes me proud to restore power for businesses and families,” she says.

Despite the business’s growth and success, she’s had her fair share of challenges, such as gaining access to the market. It’s often difficult for small businesses to compete with large and established businesses. “We are constantly pursuing collaborations to overcome these challenges,” she explains. Despite the challenges, the company continues to grow steadily, “We hope to see Indalo SG being part of the solution in improving energy efficiency and decreasing electricity demand in our country,” she concludes.