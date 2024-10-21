Empowering deaf pupils at Fulton School: A vision for inclusive education

Durban — As the public gears up to celebrate Children’s Day at the end of this month, the Daily News caught up with Fulton School for the Deaf Principal Odette Swift to gain insight on the highs and lows of teaching children with disabilities from Pre-Primary to Grade 12. For more than six decades, the Fulton School for the Deaf, situated in Gillitts, has offered an inclusive and empowering educational environment for Deaf pupils.

With a focus on language acquisition, vocational skills, and raising awareness about the Deaf community, the school has dedicated itself to fostering success among its students— both academically and socially. Swift, who is at the helm of this institution, highlighted how her childhood curiosity about sign language laid the foundation for her career. Principal Odette Swift. | Supplied “As a young child, I was fascinated by sign language.

“Watching a deaf couple communicate during camping trips with my family sparked my initial interest. By the time I reached Grade 10, I was determined to become a teacher for Deaf children,” she said. Swift’s journey culminated in her graduation from the University of the Witwatersrand in 1998, landing her a teaching role at St Vincent School for the Deaf, which paved the way for her eventual position at the Fulton School. She said that Fulton School prides itself on accommodating deaf learners of various scholastic abilities.

With diverse curricula including the mainstream CAPS for Grades R to 12 and the D-CAPS for learners with severe intellectual disabilities, the school tailors its approach to meet the individual needs of each learner. Currently, they are implementing cued English as part of their literacy strategy, aiming to tackle the long-standing literacy challenges faced by deaf children. Swift’s commitment to innovation in deaf education reflects the school’s mission — to create a fully accessible, digitally enabled, language-rich environment.

This includes a focus on engaging the wider community through initiatives that promote understanding and inclusion of Deaf individuals. From offering South African Sign Language (SASL) classes to corporate partners to showcasing their talented signing choir at various events, the school actively works to raise awareness about Deaf learners' unique abilities. Fulton School for the Deaf pupils at a cultural event. | Supplied Swift noted the tremendous local support received from neighbouring residents, whether during fundraising efforts or through the partnership with local primary schools for sports facilities. The school’s students have become ambassadors for awareness in corporate spaces, demonstrating that effective communication with Deaf individuals is manageable and often enjoyable.

In a world where Deaf education faces numerous challenges, Fulton School for the Deaf stands as a model of excellence and compassion, she said. Swift expressed her hopes for continued growth and innovation. She urged prospective partners and sponsors to join them in their mission. WhatsApp your views on this story to 071 485 7995.