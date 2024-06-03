Engen donation boosts special needs learning centre

Durban – An Engen employee recently raised a R5 000 grant for a non-profit organisation and assisted them with educational equipment. In line with Engen’s Employee Community Partnership Programme (ECPP), the Engen employee – Asheen Singh – was eligible for a R5 000 ECPP grant, which contributed to purchasing equipment for educational programmes at Whizz Kidz that are tailored to the specific needs of each child.

The Whizz Kidz Special Needs Centre is based in Pinetown, Durban. It is an educational and holistic school serving children from birth to Grade R who live with disabilities, including Down Syndrome, autism, cerebral palsy, and pervasive development disorder. The NPO also provides childcare and education, including speech, physiotherapy, and occupational therapy to children who may not meet the criteria for other special needs schools due to their physical and cognitive impairments. Engen’s Employee Community Partnership Programme raises funds for Whizz Kidz Special Needs Centre. I Supplied Expressing gratitude to Engen for their support, Whizz Kidz chairperson Graham Anderson emphasised the importance of donations from organisations like Engen in sustaining the centre and covering its costs.

“Whizz Kidz provides a wide range of indoor and outdoor equipment to enhance the individual development of each child’s skills, and ensuring a strong learning foundation for their transition to primary school,” said Anderson. “We advocate for early intervention to improve children's participation and community inclusion,” he added. Engen’s CSI manager Olwethu Mdabula said, “As a caring and inclusive company with ‘heart’, this aligns with Engen’s commitment to the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals, which strive to ensure a better and more sustainable future for all.”

He added, "Engen advocates for the creation of an equitable society where persons with disabilities can access every sphere of education, work, and social life forging a future inclusive of all people." Engen shared that the ECPP seeks to foster partnerships between Engen employees who are engaged in community upliftment initiatives and their local communities.