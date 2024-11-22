Ensure road safety this festive season: tips from the AA

Durban — With the festive season a stone’s throw away, the Automobile Association (AA) says road safety starts with a safe car and a safe mindset. Ahead of the expected increase in road traffic, the AA encourages motorists to ensure their vehicles are mechanically sound and travel-ready before going on long trips.

The AA said schools close on December 11 and many businesses will also start winding down operations ahead of their festive season breaks. Beyond the vehicle’s mechanical soundness, the AA said an often-overlooked element of motoring is driver wellness. “In appreciation of mental health awareness, so in the interests of improved road safety, the AA also appeals to motorists to ensure they are mentally prepared for their journeys. This includes an appreciation for the likely congestion on major routes and consideration for their general mental well-being ahead of embarking on a long journey,” the AA said.

“Fatigue, both mental and physical, is a significant contributor to lapses in concentration on the road, and the AA urges drivers to be alert and aware when they are behind the wheel. Being tired while driving has been compared to being intoxicated while driving and can contribute to serious crashes, especially when driving at higher speeds or at night. Feeling sleepy or drowsy, delayed reflexes, impatience, and indecisiveness are some of the indicators of fatigue.” The AA explained that if motorists are experiencing these indicators and believe their driving may be impaired, the AA advises motorists to rest and regather themselves before continuing their journey. “Remember that your state of mind not only affects your passengers but also all other road users, so it is critical that you are in the right state of mind to operate a vehicle,” the AA stated.

The AA said it was advocating not only for vehicle and mental health but also for personal safety while on the road, which is an important element of travelling. The association added that end-of-the-year journeys are a tradition in South Africa and should create lasting memories for the whole family. "If you are planning on a road trip this year, remember to keep your vehicle and mind well-maintained and ready for the journey, and ready to create memories to last a lifetime," the AA said.