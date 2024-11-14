Ensuring safety and integrity in matric exams amidst criticism - MEC Hlomuka

Durban — As South Africa’s National Senior Certificate exams enter the fourth week, KwaZulu-Natal Education MEC Sipho Hlomuka, reassured the public that extensive safety protocols have been implemented to ensure the examinations run smoothly and securely. “We have taken every measure to safeguard the integrity and safety of these exams. May these exams mark the beginning of many opportunities as you take your next steps," he said.

In the latest newsletter published by the KZN Department of Education, Hlomuka expressed gratitude to the numerous stakeholders who have contributed to educational reforms. He asserted that the new Basic Education Laws Amendment (BELA) Act could potentially address the pressing needs of schools and communities across the province. Highlighting the importance of integrity, Hlomuka recalled past incidents of examination misconduct that led to withheld results.

Echoing these sentiments, the head of the KZN Education Department, Nkosinathi Ngcobo, emphasised the meticulous oversight by officials during the NSC examinations. He stated that senior officials are monitoring the proceedings across various districts to ensure compliance with stringent examination protocols. "Processes are running like a well-oiled machine," Ngcobo remarked.

However, during a media briefing this week, Nomarashiya Caluza, Provincial Secretary of the South African Democratic Teachers’ Union (Sadtu), painted a different picture of the education sector. Caluza noted that many schools in KwaZulu-Natal struggled to conduct class tests due to a lack of paper or ink, and criticised the Department of Education for not visiting these schools. National Professional Teachers' Organisation of South Africa (Naptosa) Chief Executive Officer Thirona Moodley echoed Caluza's concerns. Moodley stated that they do not believe the department is capable of managing the education system effectively.

"It has been steadily declining for at least the past five years. A department's performance cannot be assessed solely by matric results and it must be evaluated holistically. This department has repeatedly failed learners and employees, demonstrating a lack of accountability," she said. Minister of Basic Education, Siviwe Gwarube, has invited nominations for members to serve on the National Education and Training Council. | Supplied Meanwhile, the Minister of Basic Education Siviwe Gwarube invited nominations for members to serve on the National Education and Training Council (NETC). In a statement, the department revealed that this initiative aims to bring together experts who will support the development and implementation of national education strategies, and address critical areas such as literacy, curriculum quality, and the integration of early childhood development.