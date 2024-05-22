Environmental organisations call for steps to end loss of species on International Day of Biological Diversity

Durban — Wednesday marks International Day of Biological Diversity and South African environmentalists shared their views on how South Africa can ensure its biodiversity is not impacted negatively. Breathe Conservation director and Durban environmentalist, Billi-Jean Parker, said that a day to celebrate biological diversity reminds her that everything is connected.

Breathe Conservation is a Durban-based NPO that aims to educate the public about the environment, all that live in it, and how to protect it – with a specific focus on marine conservation. “The small decisions we make in our everyday life can have long-lasting consequences for our fellow humans and the myriad critters we share the planet with, Parker said. “For example, can we try to make better choices when we purchase goods? Can we try and refuse anything packaged in plastic, especially single-use plastic? Can we take reusable mugs or cups with us when we order a take-out coffee or a smoothie? Can we refuse a straw? These are little decisions, but anything we actively do can make a difference, even if it’s just being mindful of the decisions we make.”

Parker shared that the term ‘biodiversity’ also reminded her of the Beachwood Mangroves Nature Reserve, due to the array of biodiversity located there. CEO of Wild Africa Fund, Peter Knights, said Africa is reaching a critical threshold of biodiversity loss, and many endangered species may vanish forever if action is not taken. “Since 1970, this continent has lost two-thirds of its wildlife so this loss is on our watch. In South Africa, 20% of mammals and 10% of bird species are threatened with extinction. Communities, NGOs, the private sector, and the government must all work together to combat crimes against nature and protect vital habitats. Africa can and should be world leaders in this field, especially given the economic benefits generated by wildlife tourism.”

Knights shared that the UN in their latest World Wildlife Crime Report released last week, found that despite 20 years of prevention efforts, wildlife crime still persists across 162 countries, impacting around 4 000 plant and animal species. Wildlife crime was found to have a direct link to organised crime groups. “Preservation of wildlife does not start and stop with big organisations, it requires the input of every individual and communities at a grass-roots level, who desire to live and thrive in environments that are clean, safe, and healthy. Protecting nature protects us all,” Knights concluded. In celebration of this day, Youth and Media Project assistant at the South Durban Community Environmental Alliance (SDCEA), Tristan Meeks, shared how the organisation assists with celebrating and addressing South Africa’s biodiversity.

“The International Day of Biological Diversity serves as a vital occasion for environmental justice organisations such as SDCEA to connect the dots between biodiversity and social equity, promote inclusive conservation efforts, and advocate for policies that protect both the environment and the most vulnerable communities,” she said. Meeks said the SDCEA also provides: Grass-roots organising.

Monitoring and reporting.

Community engagement and education.

Advocacy and policy change. “The South African government should be strengthening environmental policies and enforcements, promoting sustainable usage of land and agriculture, by conserving biodiversity, addressing the climate crisis and supporting research and innovation.